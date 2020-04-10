Global  

China says Taiwan attacks on WHO are ‘venomous’

Friday, 10 April 2020
China says Taiwan attacks on WHO are ‘venomous’BEIJING/TAIPEI--China has accused Taiwan of “venomously” attacking the World Health Organization (WHO), seeking independence and conniving with internet users to spread racist comments, after the WHO chief said racist slurs against him had come from the island. Taiwan, claimed by China as its sacred territory, has responded angrily to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s assertion that “racist slurs” against him had originated in Taiwan, and demanded he apologize...
