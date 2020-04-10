Global  

When are stimulus checks coming? Money could roll out to Americans next week

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Americans have received conflicting information on when they will receive stimulus checks. But there's good news: checks will hit their bank accounts soon.
News video: VP Pence Says Americans Will Begin To See Checks Next Week As U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 16,500

VP Pence Says Americans Will Begin To See Checks Next Week As U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 16,500 04:54

 Vice President Mike Pence said eligible Americans with direct deposit set up with the Internal Revenue Service will begin to see their checks dispensed under the CARES Act at the end of next week. The news comes as the United States' coronavirus death toll tops 16,500.

Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week [Video]

Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week

Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week According to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant at TurboTax, the initial wave of stimulus payments is set to begin the week..

When Will You Get Your Stimulus Check? Within Days If You Have Direct Deposit, Far Longer If Not [Video]

When Will You Get Your Stimulus Check? Within Days If You Have Direct Deposit, Far Longer If Not

By this time next week, an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans will likely have had a stimulus check from the federal government deposited into their bank account.

Mnuchin says first round of coronavirus relief checks arriving in two weeks

Treasurury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced on Thursday that the first round of stimulus checks will be direct deposited into Americans’ bank accounts in the...
Federal stimulus checks expected to start within days

Some Americans may receive their stimulus checks as early as next week, but it depends on your income and IRS info.
