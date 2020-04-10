Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WA coronavirus LIVE: Isolation ends for hundreds of cruise ship passengers as battle to secure flights home begins

WA coronavirus LIVE: Isolation ends for hundreds of cruise ship passengers as battle to secure flights home begins

Brisbane Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Hundreds of interstate passengers from the Vasco da Gama cruise ship are free from isolation but face a new battle to secure a flight home as Perth beachgoers flocked to the coast as temperatures soared on Good Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.