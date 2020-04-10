Global  

Asian markets rise after Fed stimulus boosts Wall Street

WorldNews Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Asian markets rise after Fed stimulus boosts Wall StreetAsian markets were mostly higher on Friday after the latest US coronavirus stimulus measures boosted Wall Street overnight. In its latest attempt to ease the economic pain inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Federal Reserve said it would pump $2.3 trillion through new lending programmes. The pandemic has now claimed more than 94,000 lives around the world and hammered economies, sending governments and central banks scrambling to put together unprecedented, massive emergency measures. The strong close on Wall Street boosted Tokyo’s...
