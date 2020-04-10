Global  

England's coronavirus hospital death toll rises by 866 to 8,114

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose over the past 24 hours by 866 to a total of 8,114 on Friday, health officials reported.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: England's Coronavirus Hospital Deaths Climb To 7,248

England's Coronavirus Hospital Deaths Climb To 7,248 00:32

 The coronavirus continues to leave a staggering death toll across the globe. According to Reuters, hospitals in England reported an increase of 765 deaths on Thursday. Of the 765 people who lost their lives, 43 aged between 33 and 99 had no known underlying health condition. The new report brings...

