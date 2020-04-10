England's coronavirus hospital death toll rises by 866 to 8,114

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose over the past 24 hours by 866 to a total of 8,114 on Friday, health officials reported. 👓 View full article



