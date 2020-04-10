Man arrested after shooting death of Indianapolis officer

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an Indianapolis officer on a domestic violence call, police said Friday. Detectives arrested Elliahs Dorsey, 27, on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in the Thursday slaying of Officer Breann Leath, 24, police said. It wasn't immediately known whether


