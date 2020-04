Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Mercury-bound spacecraft swooped past Earth on Friday, tweaking its round-about path to the solar system's smallest and innermost planet. Launched 1 1/2 years ago, Europe and Japan's Bepi-Colombo spacecraft passed within 8,000 miles (12,700 kilometers) of Earth. The closest approach occurred over the South Atlantic, with telescopes in Chile […]