Kremlin: Putin and Trump discuss OPEC+ oil cuts deal
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Friday, discussed a potential global deal on oil production cuts by the group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said.
OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Ryan Brooks reports.