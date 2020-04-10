Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Ebola case in Congo days before outbreak’s expected end

New Ebola case in Congo days before outbreak’s expected end

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization says a new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country expected to declare an end to the outbreak. The new case was confirmed Friday in Beni, a community which had been an epicenter of the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Birmingham's new Nightingale Hospital to open in two days

Birmingham's new Nightingale Hospital to open in two days 01:13

 A vast new temporary field hospital at Birmingham’s NEC will be opening on April 10 after a “phenomenal” effort which saw it go from planning to completion in two weeks. The Birmingham Nightingale Hospital, on the outskirts of the city, will be fully operational in two days, health chiefs have...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

whiskystan

FCB W.s™  RT @Hamza_Africa: BREAKING: New case of #Ebola reported in DR Congo, two days before the 20-month epidemic was to be declared over by the W… 37 seconds ago

NMoima

Moana RT @SABCNewsOnline: The first case of Ebola in more than 50 days has been detected in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the government… 55 seconds ago

HotelKilo787

Hicham RT @AJENews: New Ebola case logged in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, days before outbreak's expected end https://t.co/Sq7zceWs4z htt… 1 minute ago

sparkwool

Spark Wooldrige 🇮🇪☘ RT @Jordan_Sather_: "A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country expected to decl… 2 minutes ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca It had been nearly 42 days without a case, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Congo’s declaration had be… https://t.co/eHW1hKCuRS 2 minutes ago

inishtha

Nishtha Goes on to say that the #WHO isn't what it once used to be! Taking eons to declare a ghastly #COVIDー19 occurrence… https://t.co/VJ8et7izqP 3 minutes ago

ppopyssingh

Ravi Kumar RT @AP_Africa: A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in Congo, just three days before the country expected to declare an end to… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.