New Ebola case in Congo days before outbreak’s expected end

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization says a new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country expected to declare an end to the outbreak. The new case was confirmed Friday in Beni, a community which had been an epicenter of the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak […]

