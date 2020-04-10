Global  

FDA warns Alex Jones to stop pitching bogus virus remedies

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are warning conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones to stop pitching bogus remedies for the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter Thursday ordering Jones to stop falsely claiming that toothpaste, mouth wash and other products sponsored by his show can help prevent COVID-19. Jones, […]
