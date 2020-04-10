Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000, cases over 1.6 million

Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000, cases over 1.6 million

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 100,000 on Friday, as the tally of cases passed 1.6 million, according to a Reuters tally.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana

Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana 00:24

 Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 73 fatal cases.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Am95Aman

M Aman Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 100,000. #LockdownExtended https://t.co/pzeljoBxpw https://t.co/dI5E4eCWWw 9 seconds ago

Walthamstow1973

Charlie RT @GermanEmbassy: 🇩🇪🤝🇬🇧 Support for our friends in the UK - the Bundeswehr is donating 60 mobile ventilators to the UK https://t.co/r7Vi… 25 seconds ago

alharthihanouf

الهنوف فهد العرابي الحارثي RT @business: BREAKING: The global death toll from the coronavirus has passed 100,000. https://t.co/367whK3D1t 29 seconds ago

jaidee02912676

jaidee Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000, cases over 1.6 million https://t.co/RMhfEUuTFT 35 seconds ago

um82md86

MD86 RT @NBCNightlyNews: UPDATE: Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 100,000, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. htt… 50 seconds ago

Labour4EU

Labour for Europe 100,000 deaths around the world and 8,958 of those are in the UK. Awful. https://t.co/ADpzRdMMnw 58 seconds ago

stgh386

Theresa RT @AP: BREAKING: The global death toll from coronavirus hits 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. Here is more you need… 1 minute ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000 – East Bay Times https://t.co/LSeknfTwyr https://t.co/crJCr96t8Y 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.