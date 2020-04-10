The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 100,000 on Friday, as the tally of cases passed 1.6 million, according to a Reuters tally.

You Might Like

Tweets about this M Aman Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 100,000. #LockdownExtended https://t.co/pzeljoBxpw https://t.co/dI5E4eCWWw 9 seconds ago Charlie RT @GermanEmbassy: 🇩🇪🤝🇬🇧 Support for our friends in the UK - the Bundeswehr is donating 60 mobile ventilators to the UK https://t.co/r7Vi… 25 seconds ago الهنوف فهد العرابي الحارثي RT @business: BREAKING: The global death toll from the coronavirus has passed 100,000. https://t.co/367whK3D1t 29 seconds ago jaidee Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000, cases over 1.6 million https://t.co/RMhfEUuTFT 35 seconds ago MD86 RT @NBCNightlyNews: UPDATE: Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 100,000, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University. htt… 50 seconds ago Labour for Europe 100,000 deaths around the world and 8,958 of those are in the UK. Awful. https://t.co/ADpzRdMMnw 58 seconds ago Theresa RT @AP: BREAKING: The global death toll from coronavirus hits 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. Here is more you need… 1 minute ago David Cantu Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000 – East Bay Times https://t.co/LSeknfTwyr https://t.co/crJCr96t8Y 1 minute ago