3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
3M Co said it filed a lawsuit against Performance Supply LLC on Friday, alleging that the New Jersey-based company had posed as an authorized vendor of 3M-branded N95 respirators and offered millions of them for sale to New York City officials at prices as much as 600% over the list price.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: New York Hits New Single-Day High For Coronavirus Deaths

New York Hits New Single-Day High For Coronavirus Deaths 01:58

 CBS4's Michael George reports bodies are being buried in makeshift graves in the Bronx.

