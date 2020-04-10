Global  

Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19

BBC News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The two companies plan to add contact tracing to their operating systems so no extra apps are needed.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System

Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System 01:14

 Apple and Google Launch Joint COVID-19 Contact Tracing System The new software could be a major help in the fight against COVID-19. The system will allow users to share data through Bluetooth Low Energy transmissions and approved apps from health organizations. It would help establish a voluntary...

RadoslawSzafarz

Radoslaw Szafarz BBC News - Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19 https://t.co/ufjtdByFTE 5 seconds ago

RRTanoli

〘Ł€Ꮆ€ŇĐ〙 BBC News - Coronavirus: Apple and Google team up to contact trace Covid-19 https://t.co/X30C0FNsHS 7 seconds ago

Mindscapist

CarolannRoberts #Apple and #Google Team Up to #ContactTrace the #Coronavirus https://t.co/6CjP78MYwG 12 seconds ago

kiran_sand

Kiran Sandhu Apple and Google Team Up to ‘Contact Trace’ the Coronavirus https://t.co/IWntZOKwZW 17 seconds ago

kiran_sand

Kiran Sandhu Apple and Google Team Up to ‘Contact Trace’ the Coronavirus https://t.co/xwgC023JAU 18 seconds ago

ColinJMitchell

Colin Great to see these two tech giants teaming up to develop solutions that could be a big piece in this awful puzzle!… https://t.co/YEuwEZzDdu 45 seconds ago

epeterd916

Johnny Dollar, freelance insurance investigator Apple, Google team up to track coronavirus spread using iPhone, Android https://t.co/Rv5saD0ih6 55 seconds ago

DanieleMarrone

Daniele Marrone Apple and Google team up to use phones for coronavirus contact-tracing https://t.co/UciNsUmhsN 56 seconds ago

