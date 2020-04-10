Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Stark aerial images show new graves being dug on Hart Island as New York coronavirus deaths surge

Stark aerial images show new graves being dug on Hart Island as New York coronavirus deaths surge

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
New York City's potter's field on Hart Island is seeing more burials as the state continues to report record-breaking coronavirus deaths.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: New York Hits New Single-Day High For Coronavirus Deaths

New York Hits New Single-Day High For Coronavirus Deaths 01:58

 CBS4's Michael George reports bodies are being buried in makeshift graves in the Bronx.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlobalNewsTH

Global News Thailand 🇹🇭 Stark aerial images show new graves being dug on Hart Island as #NewYork #coronavirus deaths surge. @USATODAY https://t.co/SmKwEdIeUH 12 minutes ago

LesVDavis

News & Quotes Stark aerial images show new graves being dug on Hart Island as New York coronavirus deaths surge - USA TODAY… https://t.co/2sm9ChFx94 39 minutes ago

_waldy

Waldy Diez Stark aerial images show new graves being dug on Hart Island as New York coronavirus deaths surge https://t.co/2XD4F5EkxE via @usatoday 49 minutes ago

shitian321136

ばく〜忍者 Stark aerial images show new graves being dug on Hart Island as New York coronavirus deaths surge https://t.co/IArUCHVTkX via @usatoday 1 hour ago

roguewarde

stacey warde Images from the "Democratic hoax" that Impeached President Trump squawked about several weeks ago. USA TODAY: Star… https://t.co/m57AH696xZ 1 hour ago

stlatheists01

St. Louis Atheists Stark aerial images show new graves being dug on Hart Island as New York coronavirus deaths surge https://t.co/WV7VHU5c2Q via @usatoday 1 hour ago

gin9909

Gin Gardner RT @kennuck: Stark aerial images show new graves being dug on Hart Island as New York coronavirus deaths surge https://t.co/lPYcZlqWBN via… 2 hours ago

kennuck

Humanist. Stark aerial images show new graves being dug on Hart Island as New York coronavirus deaths surge https://t.co/lPYcZlqWBN via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.