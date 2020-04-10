Minister B.C. Patil promises to help pineapple farmers in Shivamogga Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil said on Friday that he would soon speak to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on the problems faced by pineapple gro 👓 View full article

