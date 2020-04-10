COVID-19 spread: Doctor recommends switching from contact lenses to glasses

MUNICH — Here's how a saltshaker helped researchers trace back the first evidence of human to human transmission of COVID-19 on German soil.
According to a report from Euractiv in collaboration with Reuters, Germany's Patient Zero was a Chinese woman working at the Shanghai branch of Webasto...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
AbolishTrump 🆘️ RT @WTOL11Toledo: The CDC now recommends wearing fabric masks, or cloth face coverings, in public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. A… 3 days ago
WTOL 11 The CDC now recommends wearing fabric masks, or cloth face coverings, in public to help reduce the spread of COVID-… https://t.co/XMktzYauCi 3 days ago