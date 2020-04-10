Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > XFL suspends operations, lays off employees

XFL suspends operations, lays off employees

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees. XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday. After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members

XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members 00:29

 An XFL league source has confirmed that operations have been suspended and all employees, except for a few executives, have been fired. ESPN reports there are no plans for a return in 2021.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.