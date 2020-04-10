XFL suspends operations, lays off employees Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees. XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday. After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in […] 👓 View full article

An XFL league source has confirmed that operations have been suspended and all employees, except for a few executives, have been fired. ESPN reports there are no plans for a return in 2021.

