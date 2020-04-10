Preacher to Pope Francis: Virus reminds us we’re all mortal

VATICAN CITY (AP) — In a sign of humble obedience, Pope Francis prostrated himself for a few minutes on the floor of a nearly empty St. Peter’s Basilica in a Good Friday service, where the papal preacher said the coronavirus has reminded people that they are mortal, not all-powerful. As Francis listened attentively, the Rev. […]

