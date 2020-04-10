Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina

Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An infectious and fatal strain of bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in South Carolina, the first case of the more serious strain of the disease in the United States since 2017 and a worrisome development for an industry that was devastated by previous outbreaks. The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PostDispatchbiz

St. Louis Business RT @stltoday: Poultry industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina. It's a worrisome development for an industry that was de… 3 minutes ago

KEYCNewsNow

KEYC News Now More than 32,000 turkeys in the flock were euthanized after Monday's discovery was found to be a more fatal and eas… https://t.co/KAm0Lv86qs 23 minutes ago

Suge_Avery87

🦂Suga♠️Pops♏ RT @WSPA7: The outbreak in Chesterfield Co. was discovered on April 6 and has killed 1,583 turkeys and the remainder of the 32,577 birds in… 41 minutes ago

michiganmike04

Michigan Mike RT @caetuscap: *Industry Scrambles to Stop Fatal Bird Flu in South Carolina (AP) An infectious and fatal strain of bird flu has been confi… 58 minutes ago

AllisonLeeSolin

🔥♦️Allison Lee♦️🔥🇺🇸 RT @WOWK13News: Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina https://t.co/RChQC8NbNL 1 hour ago

EddieMiller3

Eddie Miller Article: Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina - Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in… https://t.co/gUWNw26FlH 1 hour ago

VOberbroeckling

Val Oberbroeckling RT @KCCINews: Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina https://t.co/ijAjPuYGkS 1 hour ago

WSPA7

WSPA 7News The outbreak in Chesterfield Co. was discovered on April 6 and has killed 1,583 turkeys and the remainder of the 32… https://t.co/TAuXdfo7eG 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.