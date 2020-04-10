Former Liverpool manager Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

The Transportation and Safety Administration says a second screening officer at Southwest Florida International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus. Within the last two weeks, more than 40 TSA employees across the country have tested positive for the virus.
