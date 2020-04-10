Global  

Former Liverpool manager Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

BBC News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus and is in hospital.
 The Transportation and Safety Administration says a second screening officer at Southwest Florida International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus. Within the last two weeks, more than 40 TSA employees across the country have tested positive for the virus.

