Columbia star Smith says he’s transferring to Michigan Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ivy League scoring leader Mike Smith said Friday he’s transferring to Michigan. The 5-foot-11 Smith averaged 22.8 points a game last season at Columbia. He’s ranked 11th by ESPN.com among grad transfers with immediate eligibility. Smith missed most of the 2018-19 season because of a torn meniscus, but he came […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michigan world Columbia star Smith says he's transferring to Michigan - Rome Sentinel https://t.co/HxisQqb8KU 2 days ago