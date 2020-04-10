Global  

Pat Stapleton, longtime Blackhawks defenseman, dies at 79

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Pat Stapleton, a longtime NHL defenseman who famously kept an air of mystery over whether he possessed the puck from the winning goal of the 1972 Summit Series, has died. He was 79. The Strathroy Rockets, a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team with which Stapleton was involved, said on its website […]
