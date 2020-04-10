Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tom Webster, former hockey player and coach, dies at 71

Tom Webster, former hockey player and coach, dies at 71

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Tom Webster, the former NHL and WHA forward who went on to coach the New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings, died Friday. He was 71. The Carolina Hurricanes announced Webster’s death. Webster scored 53 goals and helped the franchise — then the New England Whalers — win the World Hockey Association’s first title in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rmendez1

Lucky Mendez RT @usatodaysports: Former New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings coach Tom Webster dies at 71. https://t.co/3Ho8aOqe4b 24 seconds ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports Former New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings coach Tom Webster dies at 71. https://t.co/3Ho8aOqe4b 39 seconds ago

AndrewLevine5

Andrew Levine Tom Webster, former hockey player and coach, dies at 71 https://t.co/E8t1og0ZK9 via @USATODAY 3 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Tom Webster, former hockey player and coach, dies at 71 https://t.co/tDYTGp8yeR #nhl https://t.co/15iJCLbEqp 4 minutes ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Tom #Webster, former hockey player and coach, #dies at 71 - Apr 10 @ 7:04 PM ET https://t.co/9KHlP32voi 9 minutes ago

ByJohnNicholson

John Nicholson Tom Webster, former hockey player and coach, dies at 71 (from @AP) https://t.co/BVTmuG9VoW 19 minutes ago

NetDetective007

Ed Sad day Rangers fans https://t.co/2BoXP0suXw 26 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe 'HE TAUGHT US SO MUCH': Former NHL player, coach Tom Webster dies https://t.co/8yXmFAXfAa 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.