Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus | Worldwide death toll crosses 1,00,000

Coronavirus | Worldwide death toll crosses 1,00,000

Hindu Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
More than 16,64,110 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 100,000

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 100,000 00:32

 A total of 8,958 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday. Worldwide deaths have passed 100,000.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZZBottomHL

foneco zuzu Coronavirus live news: confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 100,000 https://t.co/6rMH9J6fRf 50 seconds ago

YelpGirlLB

YelpGirl LB RT @ABC7: Worldwide coronavirus death toll surges past 100,000, including nearly 18,000 deaths in U.S., according to Johns Hopkins https://… 2 minutes ago

adrena_zanetti

Adrena zanetti RT @ZekeJMiller: NEW YORK (AP) — Worldwide death toll from coronavirus hits 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. 2 minutes ago

WellThisThen

ThePowerOfMath RT @globeandmail: Coronavirus Update: Worldwide death toll from the coronavirus passed 100,000 https://t.co/B1oq35fYPS https://t.co/SpwRXgg… 2 minutes ago

electrotech11

Liberal Coal Miner RT @davidcharns: The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 passes 100,000 as Americans are now howling for health care and essential workers.… 2 minutes ago

longleafhill

/Colton RT @JonLemire: NEW YORK (AP) — Worldwide death toll from coronavirus hits 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. 5 minutes ago

HS1022

HS1022 RT @jburnmurdoch: Now cumulative deaths: • US death toll still ramping up, and likely to become the highest worldwide if not tonight then c… 6 minutes ago

ChristineJameis

#FreePalestine #BDS #FreeAssange Still climbing: Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000 worldwide – AFP https://t.co/hdZBTvlWKQ 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.