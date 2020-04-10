Global  

Harvey Weinstein hit with third sexual assault case in Los Angeles

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Friday with a third sexual assault case, and prosecutors there said they have started the process of seeking his extradition from New York, where the former film producer is serving prison time for rape.
