Mia Farrow revealed on Twitter Friday that her daughter Quincy, 26, is currently battling coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this JGreen Images Mia Farrow reveals adopted daughter Quincy has been hospitalized with coronavirus - as she asks her fans to 'send u… https://t.co/XPdMCgsFKu 3 hours ago United States News Mia Farrow reveals 26-year-old daughter Quincy is battling coronavirus https://t.co/PRIrEEO5lx 3 hours ago MIA Mia Farrow reveals 26-year-old daughter Quincy is battling coronavirus https://t.co/toA0sRd2e7 4 hours ago Yell⭕ RT @usatodaylife: Mia Farrow reveals 26-year-old daughter Quincy is battling coronavirus https://t.co/0b53jYn7b5 6 hours ago USA TODAY Life Mia Farrow reveals 26-year-old daughter Quincy is battling coronavirus https://t.co/0b53jYn7b5 6 hours ago Stephen Riley Mia Farrow reveals 26-year-old daughter Quincy is battling coronavirus https://t.co/WiffY1CflU via @usatodayhss a gra 7 hours ago