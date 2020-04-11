Global  

Russia prison: Jail ablaze in Angarsk Siberia after inmates riot

BBC News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Russian prison officials say a guard was attacked but rights groups say inmates were being mistreated.
Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Prison inmates with coronavirus beg for their lives: 'Help, we're dying'

Prison inmates with coronavirus beg for their lives: 'Help, we're dying' 00:30

 As an outbreak of coronavirus hits Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, sick inmates are making signs on their cell windows begging the outside world for help. "We matter," "No supply" and "We're dying" are a few of the alarming messages.

PaulCRoberto

New_Business Russia prison: Jail ablaze in Angarsk Siberia after inmates riot https://t.co/mIlxaZ0N5k https://t.co/AJQ6mTdj4i 14 seconds ago

arlukevich33

Aleksandr Arlukevich RT @BBCWorld: Russia prison: Jail ablaze in Angarsk Siberia after inmates riot https://t.co/fKDMrHiQ4F 2 minutes ago

quantum1021

量子猫 Russia prison: Jail ablaze in Angarsk Siberia after inmates riot https://t.co/0Od2tURl0k 10 minutes ago

Aleins19051201

Aleins19051201 Russia prison: Jail ablaze in Angarsk Siberia after inmates riot https://t.co/OjqBG9pFAF 10 minutes ago

SyedMuh35312887

Syed Muhammad [email protected] Inhuman,world War 2nd ended in 1944,Communist rule ended in 1990, but stil Czars Cruelty,Communists concentration c… https://t.co/z6N3dd3t7x 11 minutes ago

theradardude

Dr. Gary McKay @thespybrief BBC News - Russia prison: Jail ablaze in Angarsk Siberia after inmates riot https://t.co/qHROYSZrrG 22 minutes ago

sebag_marchesse

Sebastián Gómez RT @BBCSanaSafi: Russia prison: Jail ablaze in Angarsk Siberia after inmates riot https://t.co/X7JT2gXMda 25 minutes ago

zinggy1

zing Russia prison: Jail ablaze in Angarsk Siberia after inmates riot https://t.co/l9f0KieVxz 30 minutes ago

