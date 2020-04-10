Global  

One News Page > Front Page News > Liverpool and Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for Coronavirus

Liverpool and Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for Coronavirus

WorldNews Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Liverpool and Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for CoronavirusLiverpool have announced in a statement that legendary former player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for the Coronavirus. It’s stated that Dalglish, who turned 69 years old last month, was admitted to hospital for treatment for an infection. It’s added...
 An employee at a Publix next to the South County Civic Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the Florida-based supermarket said Monday.

