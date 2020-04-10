Notre-Dame marks Good Friday one year after devastating blaze
Friday, 10 April 2020 () The archbishop of Paris led a small prayer ceremony Friday at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, marking the start of the Catholic Easter weekend one year after a fire that nearly destroyed the world heritage monument. "There is still life here," Archbishop Michel Aupetit said after he and a handful of priests entered the church wearing white hard hats for Good Friday prayers. However...
Nearly a year after fire devastated Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, the city's Archbishop held a small ceremony there to mark Good Friday, praying that Easter's message of rebirth might bring comfort to a country stricken by the coronavirus pandemic. Emer McCarthy reports.
Pope Francis prostrated himself on the floor of an empty St. Peter's Basilica on Friday (April 10) to pray at a scaled-down "Passion of the Lord" service commemorating Jesus' last hours of life and his..
