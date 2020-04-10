Global  

Notre-Dame marks Good Friday one year after devastating blaze

Friday, 10 April 2020
Notre-Dame marks Good Friday one year after devastating blazeThe archbishop of Paris led a small prayer ceremony Friday at the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, marking the start of the Catholic Easter weekend one year after a fire that nearly destroyed the world heritage monument. "There is still life here," Archbishop Michel Aupetit said after he and a handful of priests entered the church wearing white hard hats for Good Friday prayers. However...
Credit: Reuters Studio
A message of hope at Notre Dame mass

A message of hope at Notre Dame mass 01:07

 Nearly a year after fire devastated Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, the city's Archbishop held a small ceremony there to mark Good Friday, praying that Easter's message of rebirth might bring comfort to a country stricken by the coronavirus pandemic. Emer McCarthy reports.

