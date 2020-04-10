Global  

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer Hints at PC Release

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trailer Hints at PC ReleaseA video released by Square Enix to commemorate the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has hinted towards a potential PC release. The 'Thank you for waiting' clip features Final Fantasy 7 Remake Director Yoshinori Kitase providing players with an overview of the...
