US Postal Service investigating issues with absentee ballots in Wisconsin that went undelivered

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The Postal Service said in a statement that it's looking into claims about absentee ballots that weren't delivered in time for Wisconsin's primary.
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Absentee votes mailed in by the Election Day deadline still might not be counted

Absentee votes mailed in by the Election Day deadline still might not be counted 01:53

 The Milwaukee Election Commission calls for the U.S. Postal Service to investigate why absentee ballots went missing. The executive director also warns there are people who mailed in absentee ballots on time that might not have their vote counted.

