Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit U.S.

Reuters India Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Political leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend under threat of the coronavirus to avoid church gatherings and observe the holidays at home as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 18,600.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: RAW: Health and Human Services Secretary On Importance Of Staying Home During Holiday Weekend

RAW: Health and Human Services Secretary On Importance Of Staying Home During Holiday Weekend 10:20

 California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly talks about the success of social distancing in the state so far and the importance of staying at home during the Easter weekend (4-10-2020)

