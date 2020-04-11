Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit U.S.

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Political leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend under threat of the coronavirus to avoid church gatherings and observe the holidays at home as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 18,600. 👓 View full article



