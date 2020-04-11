Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus India lockdown Day 18 updates | Positive cases cross 7500, death toll at 252

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 18 updates | Positive cases cross 7500, death toll at 252

Hindu Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 100,859 on Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Philadelphia Officials Hold Coronavirus Response Press Conference

Philadelphia Officials Hold Coronavirus Response Press Conference 57:46

 Philadelphia reports nearly 5,800 #coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 137.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GCheriyan

George Cheriyan Lockdown to be extended until April 30 https://t.co/FsSSYQQMvd 3 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #CoronavirusPandemic | Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch use a drone to monitor the areas during coronavirus loc… https://t.co/FXhvTjh1cn 4 minutes ago

NasirDaudIqbal

true Wolf RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | The total number of #COVID19 cases in India has reached 7,600, with more than 800 new cases being rec… 5 minutes ago

LilUprising

Girl, interrupted 🔊 RT @EconomicTimes: #Lockdown Violation: ED seizes 5 vehicles used by #Wadhawans for Mahabaleshwar trip | #CoronavirusLockdown #Live #Update… 7 minutes ago

arpit_ut

Arpit Tripathi RT @timesofindia: 40 deaths and 1035 new cases in last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases; Coronavirus cases in India rise to 7,… 8 minutes ago

Bhupsi10

Bhupesh RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | Tech giants Apple and Google announced they would join forces to develop an app for tracking #COVID19… 9 minutes ago

SubashChandraBi

Subash Chandra Birua RT @bsindia: #Coronavirus in India l 40 deaths and 1,035 new cases in last 24 hours, the sharpest ever increase in cases #CoronavirusOutb… 9 minutes ago

AlantheCampbell

Alan Campbell RT @NPR: New Delhi typically has some of the most polluted air in the world. But amid India's lockdown — which ordered 1.3 billion people t… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.