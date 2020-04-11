Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Burning Man Falls Victim to Pandemic

Burning Man Falls Victim to Pandemic

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Organizers have scrapped plans to build Black Rock City in a Nevada desert this summer. But they hope to create something online.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News Burning Man Falls Victim to Pandemic https://t.co/4D9vz8XZ3b #News 15 minutes ago

nobleviola

Charles Noble Burning Man Falls Victim to Pandemic https://t.co/Xj82NUchyX https://t.co/0jpdEsh4xw 35 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai Burning Man Falls Victim to Pandemic by BY AIMEE ORTIZ https://t.co/1anSvngjON https://t.co/LsBWYcIUoR 46 minutes ago

lUbvqxBqcN3jN7w

Curtain Helvitis Burning Man Falls Victim to Pandemic https://t.co/pEBAjXK4UV 54 minutes ago

itsanhthu

anh thư nguyễn Fantastic news for once! Burning Man Falls Victim to Pandemic https://t.co/1QkpT7EAZJ 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.