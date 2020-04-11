Global  

On Good Friday, Pope hears sorrows of prisoners and victims

Reuters India Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Pope Francis presided at a "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak and listened as both prisoners and their victims recounted their sorrows.
