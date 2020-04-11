Global  

Coronavirus deaths surpasses 2000 a day in US

The Age Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The total confirmed dead from the virus in the US is now 18,586, putting it on the heels of Italy, which at 18,849 has more deaths than any nation on earth.
