Melbourne refugee protesters fined $43,000 for breaching coronavirus rules Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Victoria Police has arrested one man and fined 26 others in excess of $40,000 for breaching a coronavirus stay at home order after a car cavalcade protest called for the release of refugees in Melbourne. Victoria Police has arrested one man and fined 26 others in excess of $40,000 for breaching a coronavirus stay at home order after a car cavalcade protest called for the release of refugees in Melbourne. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Med RT @kornys: Because blocking and fining protestors is of course a high priority for the Vic police. Think the $43k will go to giving the re… 2 days ago 💧Lisa Overton RT @JarniBlakkarly: Victoria Police has arrested one man and fined 26 individuals in excess of $40,000 for breaching the coronavirus stay a… 6 days ago Naman Vijay Sharma ''We were told that we had breached the stay at home direction. We said we are there for compassionate reasons. Com… https://t.co/FcQmqBWLo6 6 days ago arch lea @DanielAndrewsMP @DanielAndrewsMP what are you doing about this travesty? Protesting is essential to democracy- you… https://t.co/5SBKgdUUqz 6 days ago 💧Brisbane Residents 🐨🐨🐨 Coronavirus deaths rise to 13 in Victoria, Melbourne refugee protesters fined by police https://t.co/ITENJFlArj 1 week ago Peter Buchanan RT @shanebazzi: People in their cars protesting the govt endangering refugees ❌👮🏻‍♂️ Government risking refugees’ lives, indefinitely deta… 1 week ago Shane Bazzi People in their cars protesting the govt endangering refugees ❌👮🏻‍♂️ Government risking refugees’ lives, indefinit… https://t.co/njwu7yTyyK 1 week ago 💧🌱LadyBatGirlKimberley Coronavirus deaths rise to 13 in Victoria, Melbourne refugee protesters fined by police https://t.co/QCLvCfLI60 1 week ago