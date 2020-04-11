Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside

Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside

Hindu Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Overall, Chicago’s crime declined 10% after the pandemic struck, a trend playing out globally as cities report stunning crime drops in the weeks since measures were put into place to slow the spread of the virus. Even among regions that have the highest levels of violence outside a war zone, fewer people are being killed and fewer robberies are taking place.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ScrubShine

Scrub & Shine RT @FOX40: The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom and pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit bus… 29 seconds ago

GeraldImrayAP

Gerald Imray RT @ctlong1: Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside: ⁦@steffdaz⁩ ⁦@franklinbriceno⁩ and ⁦@mtarm⁩ https://t.co/nl7eNg… 6 minutes ago

Lawyers505

Lawyers505.com Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside (from @AP) https://t.co/aA6idAGRIb 6 minutes ago

Hunnyknows

Cynthia K. Askew MS, Future Academic Doc RT @wnct9: Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside https://t.co/zqrfE0Je0k 8 minutes ago

_TheyCallHerTAM

LaTamla RT @therealsamad_: I was waiting for this. https://t.co/x3sNGZKeZD 12 minutes ago

JAnnperrone

Jo-AnnPerrone 🇺🇸🇫🇷 Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside~~~Looky here, a bright side.... https://t.co/zb2TU2WUTG #FoxBusiness 13 minutes ago

brianhurley

Brian Hurley Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside #SmartNews https://t.co/M0KDmPMu10 14 minutes ago

therealsamad_

TheRealSamad I was waiting for this. https://t.co/x3sNGZKeZD 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.