Robert Scott Gaddy RT @business: Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 1,640 feet into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive… 9 seconds ago MOJ ملکאוסמה RT @oscarneww: Anak Krakatoa erupted in Indonesia. In 1883, the ancient volcano exploded, causing climate change worldwide. A long winter r… 1 minute ago LL RT @emilyantonia: Lots of images are being shared on Twitter that claim to be of Anak Krakatau in Indonesia erupting on Friday night. Most… 2 minutes ago arkryxen - Another point is that there was a “large explosion” from the Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia recently and many news… https://t.co/RhyFkWQcge 8 minutes ago Dr.Sachin Arora RT @the_hindu: Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 500 metres into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive… 8 minutes ago 💎 RT @erydejong: Okay... #worldnewsupdate, so you're aware: KRAKATOA, also known as Anak Krakatau - this is a volcano in Indonesia - just er… 9 minutes ago wira RT @AgriConsult: Anak Krakatau just roared with a 50,000 ft high blast. Reports heard in Jakarta #volcano #indonesia #Krakatoa https://t.co… 11 minutes ago