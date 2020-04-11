Anak Krakatau volcano erupts, spewing ash 500 meters high Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Indonesia says the volcano continues to spill lava, hours after the initial eruption. The explosion came two years after a similar flare-up caused a tsunami along the Sumatra and Java coasts that killed 430 people. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Trevor M5AKA #Krakatoa volcano Anak Krakatau erupts spewing out millions of tonnes of poisonous gases and of course that benefic… https://t.co/6xSf7D0Ttn 2 minutes ago 🌙 @soleilouk The geological agency said the deep rumbles aren't correlated with the eruption because the station & vi… https://t.co/mtnEPvbjk7 4 minutes ago actasifeveryoneisinfectedtilwegettests RT @AlpakaWhacker: @ameliamorgannn Krakatoa doesn't exist anymore, the Volcano is now Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) which erupts on a s… 5 minutes ago Qatar News Agency Anak Krakatau volcano erupts in Indonesia, spewing ash columns up to 500 meters, according to the Indonesian Center… https://t.co/FqsvSTYvnu 1 hour ago colin There's actually a lot of volcano related news this morning. Anak Krakatau erupted again last night. https://t.co/YNKMBpMGK7 2 hours ago Joan Wilson 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇧 Seriously.... anything else that can happen. Should we prepare for the big one here on the coast? Famous Krakatoa v… https://t.co/HzgSmhroTY 2 hours ago sharkastic Not now, super volcano https://t.co/TU0Ad507wL 2 hours ago Tim RT @basementvegan: Krakatoa volcano Anak Krakatau erupts in Indonesia It's the end of the world and I feel fine. Can we get a few more pla… 2 hours ago