Anak Krakatau volcano erupts, spewing ash 500 meters high

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Indonesia says the volcano continues to spill lava, hours after the initial eruption. The explosion came two years after a similar flare-up caused a tsunami along the Sumatra and Java coasts that killed 430 people.
