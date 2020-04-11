Shutdowns likely to shift energy use from fossil fuels towards wind and solar

You Might Like

Tweets about this Graham Pontin Electricity prices slump as businesses close across the US - https://t.co/1u91FTtRdB via @FT #energy 8 minutes ago Patriots Stay Home! RT @ftcommodities: Electricity prices slump as businesses close across the US https://t.co/odP7IWQydi 8 minutes ago Peter Eriksson Electricity prices slump as businesses close across the US https://t.co/3FYZU5kdGw (#RT) 9 minutes ago PurpleBiz.net Electricity prices slump as businesses close across the US https://t.co/3dlzCQfkai 15 minutes ago HAL RT @FinancialTimes: Electricity prices slump as businesses close across the US https://t.co/dyYbYM5MUJ 17 minutes ago Aiget RT @ftenergy: Electricity prices slump as businesses close across the US https://t.co/9j7scxZai6 30 minutes ago FT Data Electricity prices slump as businesses close across the US https://t.co/sZIUXwYTsS 34 minutes ago MJSM Electricity prices slump as businesses close across the US Shutdowns likely to shift energy use from fossil fuels t… https://t.co/OKTc9oOnH5 37 minutes ago