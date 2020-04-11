Global  

Celine Dion tweaks ‘My heart will go on’ for COVID-19 days

Hindu Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Celine Dion has altered the lyrics of the ‘Titanic’ song to highlight the pandemic situation
