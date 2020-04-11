Global  

Coronavirus Live Updates: As Health Experts Urge Caution, Trump Eyes the Calendar

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Businesses are urging President Trump to reopen the country as soon as possible, but medical experts want more time. Polls show slipping support for his handling of the pandemic.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Airlines In Turmoil

Airlines In Turmoil 04:25

 American Airlines has not been providing its flight crews promised masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other personal protective equipment that health experts say are crucial for guarding against coronavirus, airline workers have told Cheddar.

