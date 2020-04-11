US offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah leader

Global  

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
More than three months after the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the US has offered a huge reward for details on Mohammad Kawtharani, the Lebanese Hezbollah boss who has partially replaced him in Iraq.
