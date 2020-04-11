Leo Varadkar is winning praise after reactivating his registration as a medical doctor and heading to the coronavirus front lines.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tweeting by the pool "How a Pandemic Rescued the Political Image of Ireland’s Leader" by BY MARK LANDLER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/vZlWwkP41Z 5 minutes ago Martin Sirakov "How a Pandemic Rescued the Political Image of Ireland’s Leader" by BY MARK LANDLER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/sYVZL9DMKH 6 minutes ago Sarah "How a Pandemic Rescued the Political Image of Ireland’s Leader" by BY MARK LANDLER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/mTAEZNalav 6 minutes ago NOQTA How a Pandemic Rescued the Political Image of Ireland’s Leader via New York Times https://t.co/lAkiLVyo4E https://t.co/hBHGftPtrk 7 minutes ago Life Can Be Funny "How a Pandemic Rescued the Political Image of Ireland’s Leader" by BY MARK LANDLER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/pCKCU3OdsN 9 minutes ago Geoff Rogers 🔶 #FBPE "How a Pandemic Rescued the Political Image of Ireland’s Leader" by BY MARK LANDLER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/zoAG9WGJk6 14 minutes ago Ferdy MAD® "How a Pandemic Rescued the Political Image of Ireland’s Leader" by BY MARK LANDLER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/oXyqglUsRL 14 minutes ago Rahul S. Krishnan "How a Pandemic Rescued the Political Image of Ireland’s Leader" by BY MARK LANDLER via NYT New York Times https://t.co/JwyQtwVEo1 19 minutes ago