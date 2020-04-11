Global  

Jonny May: England wing to rejoin Gloucester from Leicester Tigers at end of season

BBC News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
England wing Jonny May will leave Leicester Tigers to rejoin Gloucester at the end of the 2019-20 season.
