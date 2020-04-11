Global  

The Beatles: 'Very rare' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for £732,000 at auction

Saturday, 11 April 2020
The Beatles: 'Very rare' handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for £732,000 at auctionBeatles lyrics to “Hey Jude” handwritten by Paul McCartney have sold for $910,000 (£732,000) at auction. Three...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Sir Paul McCartney's Hey Jude lyrics sell for $910,000

Sir Paul McCartney's Hey Jude lyrics sell for $910,000 00:53

 The handwritten lyrics for 'Hey Jude' have sold for $910,000 at auction.

