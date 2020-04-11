UK's Johnson making "very good progress" in COVID-19 recovery
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday, as his health minister said the peak of the outbreak in Britain had not yet been reached.
According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing better, making good progress in his COVID-19 recovery.
On Saturday, Johnson's health minister shared the news, adding that the peak of the outbreak had not yet been reached Britain.
Johnson, is in the early stages of his recovery....
