UK's Johnson making "very good progress" in COVID-19 recovery

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday, as his health minister said the peak of the outbreak in Britain had not yet been reached.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: UK's Prime Minister Johnson Johnson Recovering From COVID-19

UK's Prime Minister Johnson Johnson Recovering From COVID-19 00:36

 According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing better, making good progress in his COVID-19 recovery. On Saturday, Johnson's health minister shared the news, adding that the peak of the outbreak had not yet been reached Britain. Johnson, is in the early stages of his recovery....

