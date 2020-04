England's coronavirus hospital death toll rises by 823 to 8,937

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose over the past 24 hours by 823 to a total of 8,937, health officials reported on Saturday. 👓 View full article



