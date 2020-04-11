Global  

New York City schools closed for rest of year amid pandemic

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s 1.1 million-pupil public school system will be closed for the rest of the school year as the city struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday. Public schools in New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the virus outbreak, have been closed since March […]
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: New York City To Bury Unclaimed Bodies

New York City To Bury Unclaimed Bodies 00:38

 The coronavirus pandemic is killing hundreds of people in New York City each day. To accommodate the dead before families claim them, hospitals are having to go to extremes. The city's medical examiner expanded temporary refrigerated storage to hold 3,600 decedents. The usual hold of 900 is not...

Tweets about this

pinesol

pinesol RT @SaraCarterDC: New York City Schools To Be Closed For The Remainder Of The Year I wonder how many kids are struggling? I also wonder th… 3 seconds ago

Onelovebella

Dbella RT @shomaristone: New York City schools, with 1.1 million students, will stay closed for rest of year. #coronavirus https://t.co/ButPGJcDys 6 seconds ago

zuoguanggao

zuoguanggao RT @680NEWS: #BREAKING: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says public schools in the city will be closed for the rest of the school year d… 14 seconds ago

_Christene_

_Christene_ New York City public schools will remain closed for the remainder of this school year. 15 seconds ago

salasks

Sah Luss RT @uche_blackstock: Both inevitable and necessary. I know this is a major inconvenience for many, but we can’t have kids bringing #coronav… 23 seconds ago

bojackhorselady

Baby Grinch RT @SallyGold: BREAKING: @NYCMayor "The New York city public schools will remain closed for the remainder of this school year. Again, there… 24 seconds ago

Royaldame1

RoyalDame RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: New York City schools to remain closed for rest of academic year https://t.co/z82JKEyE0R 27 seconds ago

NCCaniac42

NCCaniac42 RT @DeanObeidallah: NEW: New York City schools won't reopen this spring https://t.co/Jp96xmFMSb 29 seconds ago

