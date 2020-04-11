New York City schools closed for rest of year amid pandemic
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s 1.1 million-pupil public school system will be closed for the rest of the school year as the city struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday. Public schools in New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the virus outbreak, have been closed since March […]
The coronavirus pandemic is killing hundreds of people in New York City each day. To accommodate the dead before families claim them, hospitals are having to go to extremes. The city's medical examiner expanded temporary refrigerated storage to hold 3,600 decedents. The usual hold of 900 is not...
