New York City schools closed for rest of year amid pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s 1.1 million-pupil public school system will be closed for the rest of the school year as the city struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday. Public schools in New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the virus outbreak, have been closed since March […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this pinesol RT @SaraCarterDC: New York City Schools To Be Closed For The Remainder Of The Year I wonder how many kids are struggling? I also wonder th… 3 seconds ago Dbella RT @shomaristone: New York City schools, with 1.1 million students, will stay closed for rest of year. #coronavirus https://t.co/ButPGJcDys 6 seconds ago zuoguanggao RT @680NEWS: #BREAKING: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says public schools in the city will be closed for the rest of the school year d… 14 seconds ago _Christene_ New York City public schools will remain closed for the remainder of this school year. 15 seconds ago Sah Luss RT @uche_blackstock: Both inevitable and necessary. I know this is a major inconvenience for many, but we can’t have kids bringing #coronav… 23 seconds ago Baby Grinch RT @SallyGold: BREAKING: @NYCMayor "The New York city public schools will remain closed for the remainder of this school year. Again, there… 24 seconds ago RoyalDame RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: New York City schools to remain closed for rest of academic year https://t.co/z82JKEyE0R 27 seconds ago NCCaniac42 RT @DeanObeidallah: NEW: New York City schools won't reopen this spring https://t.co/Jp96xmFMSb 29 seconds ago